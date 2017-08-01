New Virginia Economy Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport links our state to the global economy and generates commerce through tourism and business travel. R-O-A provides service from three of the four major airlines and has non-stop service to six major hubs across the country. Pair that with FedEx and UPS freight and you get over 250 million dollars in annual economic activity for our region.

The New Virginia Economy needs successful efficient airports to attract and retain businesses in the competitive marketplace today.

Flying local and supporting state aviation is critical.