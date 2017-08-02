New Virginia Economy Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity

The Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity is leading the charge to develop inclusion strategies that create contracting opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

Certification programs like Small, Women and Minority Owned businesses are growing sustainable enterprises that create jobs and become wealth builders in the New Virginia Economy.

Beyond certifications that can help companies, there are workshops, trainings and even financial opportunities available to boost businesses and ultimately grow our economic footprint.

The resources for success are all around you.