New Virginia Economy Fox 910

FOX 910 highlights community impact leaders on their show Greater Roanoke Today
FOX 910 highlights community impact leaders on their show Greater Roanoke Today. It is important to educate our region of the people working for a better world and the progress they are making.
The New Virginia Economy needs leaders like this to step up and needs media to tell the community about it in order to support their causes. Working together will grow our region and our state faster than trying to go it alone.
