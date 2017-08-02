New Virginia Economy Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Jefferson College is training our future of health care providers
|
Health care is a large player in the New Virginia Economy and we need to fill those jobs with qualified graduates to continue to serve the needs of the community. Jefferson college of Health Sciences is doing just that.
Jefferson College is training our future of health care providers and supplying our state and our country with a highly qualified workforce of nurses, physician assistants, and many other trades.
If you are thinking about a career in healthcare, Jefferson College will set you up for success.
Copyright New Virginia Economy