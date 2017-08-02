New Virginia Economy RAMP

RAMP ‘s highly focused acceleration program will infuse our economy with businesses, entrepreneurs, and community leaders prepared to conquer the technology focused age we live in.

The New Virginia Economy needs new companies to succeed, grow, and stay in Virginia to help us compete in the global economy. The RAMP mentorship program leverages the expertise of our area’s technology leaders to provide valuable insight to newer entrepreneurs

Accelerator programs like RAMP are focused on mentoring businesses and showing them how to be successful here at home.

See extended New Virginia Economy video on YouTube.