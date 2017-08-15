New Virginia Economy - Department of Rail and Public Transportation

As a local business owner I see Transportation as more than just getting from one point to another – it is how we are connected to our communities and the world around us. The Department of Rail and Public Transportation is committed to improving the mobility of people and goods while expanding transportation options.

Transportation can have an effect on what industries we have access to, what our cities look like, how our children get to school, and even what goods or services we can buy.

These decisions are a key part of maintaining the excellent quality of life we enjoy here in the New Virginia Economy.

Investment in the rail system grows our economy by driving tourism opportunities, supplying business travel options, and offsetting highway maintenance.

Public transportation options are important.

See extended New Virginia Economy video on YouTube.