New Virginia Economy - Virginia’s Blue Ridge Works

As a millennial entrepreneur I believe in the power of a strong workforce. I also believe to become strong; you need the right training and coaching.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Works is a powerful tool for jobseekers, businesses, and organizations to strengthen our economy through workforce development. V-B-R Works prepares job seekers for in demand jobs and gives resources to businesses to recruit, train, and retain the ideal employees. Building strong businesses from the inside out.

The New Virginia Economy needs strong companies to succeed and grow to help us compete in today’s global economy. A properly equipped workforce is paramount to that success.

See extended New Virginia Economy video on YouTube.