New Virginia Economy – Big Brothers Big Sisters

As a small business owner I see the impact advisors and mentors have on success. I’ve seen this impact in my life as well as the life of my young friends at Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is making a strong impact on the children in our area through the mentoring programs they offer. The partnership with the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center in particular introduces kids to Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics who otherwise may not have that exposure.

Educating the next generation is important to strengthening the New Virginia Economy. STEM programs offer opportunities in areas of large economic impact. Mentorship programs coach tomorrow’s workforce how to make the most of those opportunities.

We are working for a better future.

See the extended New Virginia Economy video on YouTube