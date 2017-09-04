New Virginia Economy – Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge

As a local business owner, I see the importance travel and tourism have on our community. The tourism industry is a huge opportunity to strengthen the New Virginia Economy.

Jobs, hotel revenue, events, athletics, and grants are just a few of the contributors to the economic impact tourism has on our region.

In order to continue the successful trend we have seen, it is crucial to have a unified effort advocating travel in our area. Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is the official destination marketing organization responsible for just that.

Visitors to Virginia’s Blue Ridge generated 800 million dollars in direct travel expenditures in 2016 according to the Virginia tourism corporation.

Tourism is a huge opportunity for our economy to grow.

See the extended New Virginia Economy video on YouTube.