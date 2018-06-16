News

Import now to beat tariffs on goods from China? It will cost

So far, however, freight handlers are seeing little evidence of panic.

New tariffs on imports from China may leave American companies with a choice - pay a higher freight bill now or pay the tariffs starting in three weeks.

It can take several weeks for ship-borne cargo from China to reach the United States - too late to beat the July 6 deadline. That could lead to more demand in the short run for air-freight services.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that starting next month the U.S. will impose a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion in Chinese imports. Trump targeted Chinese industrial and agricultural machinery, aerospace parts and communications technology.

Some freight industry observers think a rush to beat the tariff deadline is inevitable.

