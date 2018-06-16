Import now to beat tariffs on goods from China? It will cost

New tariffs on imports from China may leave American companies with a choice - pay a higher freight bill now or pay the tariffs starting in three weeks.

It can take several weeks for ship-borne cargo from China to reach the United States - too late to beat the July 6 deadline. That could lead to more demand in the short run for air-freight services.

So far, however, freight handlers are seeing little evidence of panic.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that starting next month the U.S. will impose a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion in Chinese imports. Trump targeted Chinese industrial and agricultural machinery, aerospace parts and communications technology.

Some freight industry observers think a rush to beat the tariff deadline is inevitable.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/16/2018 10:01:51 AM (GMT -4:00)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.