Round Town: cars and music

ROANOKE: Enjoy looking at classic cars at the MDA Car Show this weekend. There will be two full floors of cars and vendors at the Berglund Center this weekend. There's also a model car contest and a silent auction. Admission is $12 with proceeds going to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The show is Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DANVILLE: The Cabin Fever Music Series returns to the Danville Community Market. Enjoy the sounds of Jim Quick and the Coastline. Tickets are $8. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday.

MARTINSVILLE: Hit the pedal and go for a spin at Martinsville Speedway at Fast Fridays. The speedway opens its gates, allowing you to go for a spin on the half mile track. For $20, you can take a dozen laps behind a pace car, going up to $65 miles per hour.

DANVILLE: The Danville Symphony Orchestra presents its Winter Classical Concert Saturday night. Hear the sounds of Bach, Wagner, Tchaikovsky and more. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at George Washington High School.

LEXINGTON: Head to downtown Lexington for First Fridays. Stroll through the galleries on Washington Street, enjoy art, music and tastings, before grabbing dinner.

