Round Town: cars and music

Events happening Round Town

By Patrick McKee - Anchor
ROANOKE: Enjoy looking at classic cars at the MDA Car Show this weekend.  There will be two full floors of cars and vendors at the Berglund Center this weekend.  There's also a model car contest and a silent auction.  Admission is $12 with proceeds going to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.  The show is Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DANVILLE: The Cabin Fever Music Series returns to the Danville Community Market.  Enjoy the sounds of Jim Quick and the Coastline.  Tickets are $8.  Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday.

MARTINSVILLE: Hit the pedal and go for a spin at Martinsville Speedway at Fast Fridays.  The speedway opens its gates, allowing you to go for a spin on the half mile track.  For $20, you can take a dozen laps behind a pace car, going up to $65 miles per hour.

DANVILLE: The Danville Symphony Orchestra presents its Winter Classical Concert Saturday night.  Hear the sounds of Bach, Wagner, Tchaikovsky and more.  The concert begins at 8 p.m. at George Washington High School.  

LEXINGTON: Head to downtown Lexington for First Fridays.  Stroll through the galleries on Washington Street, enjoy art, music and tastings, before grabbing dinner.

