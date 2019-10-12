1 dead, 18 hurt after Hard Rock Hotel collapses on Canal Street

One person was killed and three others were missing after a part of the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed without warning on Saturday morning.

At least 18 other people were treated for injuries, according to WGRZ.

City leaders closed a large part of the area and were evacuating other buildings near Canal and North Rampart streets because of concerns that more of the Hard Rock, which was still under construction, could fall.

The collapse happened about 9:12 a.m.

Two large cranes were being used to build the high rise. One swayed precariously after the building collapsed, and bits and pieces of debris continued to fall to the ground below.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.