1 killed, 1 injured in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Fla. - One man was killed and another injured in a Scott County crash on Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on Route 71, a half-mile from Route 771, troopers said.

Jimmy Ray Culbertson, 69, of Nickelsville, died on the scene after the 1988 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck he was driving crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck head-on, authorities said.

Culbertson was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

The driver of the other truck, 27-year-old Maynard L. Hall, of Lebanon, was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



