10 News Find Your Money phone bank begins Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - 10 News is working for you to help you find your money.

There is $2 billion worth of unclaimed property in the commonwealth and some of it may belong to you.

10 News is working to help you recover it through the Find your Money Phone Bank.

Since starting this project, 10 News has helped it's viewers find more than three quarters of a million dollars, and we're working to find you more.

From 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday and 6-9:30 a.m. Friday, you can call 540-512-1620 and find out safely and securely from representatives with the Virginia Department of the Treasury if you have any unclaimed property.

Having trouble getting through? You can also check online with the Virginia Department of Treasury to see if you have unclaimed property.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.