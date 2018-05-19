10 News Goes "Over the Edge" for Big Brothers Big Sisters

ROANOKE, Va. - What would you do to help local children facing adversity? A local challenge proves many in the community would go to great lengths, and even heights to help.

Kicking off the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia much anticipated annual fundraiser "Over the Edge," 10 News General Manager Jaime León and anchor Rachel Lucas are the first to rappel down the Patrick Henry Building in 2018.

"This is our youth, this is our children, this is our future. And so I believe in strongly in anything we can do to support that," León said.

Proving 10 New's "Working for you" motto, León and Lucas rappelled 132 feet down from the Patrick Henry roof top with the hopes of raising awareness about the organization that works to better the lives of local children by pairing them with mentors in the community.

After four months of fundraising, 64 more participants who each raised at least $1,000 each will take on the challenge Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

