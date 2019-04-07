10 News wins most AP awards in market

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - 10 News took home multiple honors at the AP of the Virginia’s Awards banquet Saturday, held at the Greenbier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The team took home four first place honors, including Outstanding Sports Operation for the second year in a row, and two second place awards. 10 news is proud to have received the most AP awards in this television market.

WSLS First Place Wins are:

Continuing News Coverage: "Abduction of Baby Emma"

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: John Appicello, Alyssa Rae, Eric Johnson

Multimedia/Online Journalism: "Aircraft Carrier Landing" by John Carlin, Lee Friesland

Old Dominion Heritage: "Craig County Barn Quilts" by John Carlin, Carter Malpass

WSLS Second Place Wins are:

Website: WSLS.com, Jeff Williamson, Heather Butterworth, Samantha Smith

Serious Feature: "Second Chance" by Jessica Jewell, Lee Friesland

10 News competed for these awards with other large-market stations in Virginia and West Virginia including Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke and Charleston.



