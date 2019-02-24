11 West Virginia families evacuated due to flooding

The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says officials have evacuated 11 families in the southern part of the state from low-lying areas due to flooding from heavy rains.

The damage was done in Ada, located in Mercer County.

A statement from the agency says Wayne County emergency management agencies are in the field Sunday assessing property impacts and shelter needs.

High wind warnings remain in effect Sunday for much of the state, with gusts of 40-50 mph expected. WCHS-TV reports more than 21,000 Appalachian Power customers are without power Sunday afternoon.Officials say storms and heavy rain led to a few mudslides, many of which have already been cleared. Water is still over some roadways, but has begun to recede.

