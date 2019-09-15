12-year-old dies after being struck by lightning in Bath County on Saturday night

BATH COUNTY, Va. - A 12-year-old died after being struck by lightning in Bath County on Saturday night.

According to the Bath County Sheriff's Office, they received a call at 4:55 p.m. Saturday for a child being struck by lightning.

When a Hot Springs Rescue Squad member arrived at the scene, the victim had no pulse and was not breathing.

Due to the weather conditions, the victim could not be transported by air and then taken to Bath Community Hospital where he was revived by ER staff. Afterward, he was taken by a Carilion specialty ambulance to Roanoke Carilion Hospital where he died at 11:23 a.m. Sunday.

No other details of his identity will be released due to the victim's age and to ensure the privacy of the family.