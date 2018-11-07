12-year old Ethan: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Ethan enjoys a lot of activities such as socializing with others, making friends, doing art crafts, listening to music, and his favorite of all is video games. Ethan really enjoys video games as well as computers. Ethan is very skilled with technology and can use any device he comes across with ease.

At school, the 12-year old does best when school activities are somehow related to computers. For example, Ethan prefers doing assignments and activities via computer or some other electronic device if possible. Ethan is very knowledgeable about the history of video games and other technology.

In the past, Ethan has actively participated in church and has gone to church-related activities. If given the option, Ethan would love to take a lazy day at home and just relax all day. Ethan does not have any issues letting others know if something bothers him.

Ethan prefers to have someone help him with homework after school for when he has questions and needs redirection to stay on task. Ethan is hardworking and will thrive with a well-matched family.

If you would like to learn more about Ethan or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

