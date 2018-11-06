13-year old Ethan: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Know how to make this little boy happy? Give Ethan some paper and a box of Crayola and watch his face light up like a thousand watt bulb; then leave him to his quiet time and he will create a colorful picture for you. His quiet time also includes watching cartoons, especially SpongeBob Squarepants, Spiderman, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Ethan loves to play kick ball and swing at the park playground.

The 13-year old is helpful around the house. He will help clean his room, take out the trash, help folds clothes and clean the kitchen. He sings in his church choir and takes great pleasure in getting ready on time for Sunday morning services.

He likes school and was awarded for being the “Hardest Worker” in his class this past year. He wants everyone to know that he is making great progress in his speech classes and learning to control his temper. “I am well behaved and try to follow the rules the best I can,” said Ethan. This young man would very much like to have a family to call his own.

If you would like to learn more about Ethan or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

