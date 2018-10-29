14-year old Alexander: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Alexander is a very sweet and intelligent child. He is very active and enjoys riding his bike, hiking, and exploring the outdoors. He also spends his free time drawing and engaged in other creative activities when he cannot go outside. He makes a concerted effort to do well in school and is rewarded with success.

The 14-year old loves animals, particularly dogs, and enjoys volunteering his time with rescue animals. He comes from a very large group of siblings and loves interacting with other children outside the home.

Alexander's biological siblings have all been adopted and Alexander very much desires a forever home and a family to call his very own.

If you would like to learn more about Alexander or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

