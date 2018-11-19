14-year old Skyler: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Skyler is a very active young man who enjoys riding his bicycle, playing video games, fishing and playing outdoors. He loves dogs. The 14-year old is eager to please and it shows in his willingness to assist with household chores.

At first glance, Skyler appears to be quiet and reserved, however once he gets to know you he will open up and is extremely funny. He works hard in school and gets along with his teachers and peers. Skyler does best when he is kept busy and has structure.

It is important to Skyler to have a close relationship with his caretakers.

If you would like to learn more about Skyler or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

