16-year old Courtney: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE, Va. - Courtney is outgoing and enjoys being outdoors playing or just going on walks and loves to swing. She loves to color and do craft activities. Courtney knows her limits but sometimes needs assistance with boundaries.

The 16-year old desires a home that will provide structure for her as well as create a very loving environment. She loves being shown attention and sometimes gets upset when she feels that she is not getting enough. Courtney loves school and does well but becomes anxious when she is in large crowds. She can sometimes be shy but does well with expressing her feelings to others. Courtney loves animals and would love to be in a home with animals.

Courtney would do best in a home with one other child or a home that has no children. She looks forward to having a family to be a part of and participate in family activities.

If you would like to learn more about Courtney or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.