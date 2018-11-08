16-year old Ethan: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Ready to meet a fun teenager? Then meet Ethan who is polite and fun to be with. Ethan enjoys spending time at home with family and friends.

Ethan is a pet lover and enjoys playing outside. He would love a family to have a pet dog, as he enjoys feeding and training dogs. Ethan's hobbies include playing Pokémon card games, playing video games, and watching cartoons. Ethan's favorite color is blue. His favorite snacks are mint chocolate chip ice cream, Mountain Dew, Snicker bars and he also enjoys a Whopper from Burger King.

Ethan desires to have a mom and a dad, along with a brother that is his age or slightly older. He would thrive in a home as the youngest child. He would prefer to live in the country, a rural setting.

If you would like to learn more about Ethan or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

