16-year old Lorisa: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Lorisa is the oldest child in her birth family and loves to draw, paint, and do art activities, in general. She loves comic books, video games and describes herself as a "cool nerd."

The 16-year old has recently discovered that she likes "girlie" things. Before she felt like a tomboy and would generally avoid those girlie things such as make-up, hair products and jewelry. Lorisa has a wild imagination and loves to read books on varied subject matters. She enjoys fantasy, true crime, and mysteries. She also enjoys reading to others, especially younger children.

Lorisa likes younger children, but “only when they are well-behaved.”

If you would like to learn more about Lorisa or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

