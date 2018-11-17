17-year-old Robbie: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Robert is a friendly, caring young man who prefers to be called Robbie. He relishes attention and affection from those around him. It's important to Robbie to try to make others happy and he has grown into a well-mannered teenager.

At school the 17-year old has the most fun playing sports, especially basketball and flag football. His current extracurricular activities include the Boy Scouts and karate, which he would like to continue to pursue in the future. He also enjoys attending church, and has recently taken up cooking .

Robbie is excited about the possibilities that come with adoption, and would love to become part of a family that can be patient with him and help him through these tricky teenage years.

If you would like to learn more about Robbie or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

