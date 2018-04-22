2 men who allegedly stole items from storm victims arrested, officials say

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Two Ruckersville men who allegedly stole items from storm victims have been arrested, officials said.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a Nottoway Drive neighborhood Saturday after calls about people stealing items of storm victims.

Deputies arrested Stephen Wells, 23, and Joshua Woodward, 34, for larceny, trespassing, property damage and possession of marijuana, officials said.

"This is an illustration of the type of evil that will prey on victims," a message reads on the Amherst County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. "If you are or know property owners that are not able to stay at their homes due to damage, please remove/secure anything that you intend to keep. You can also post your property with no trespassing signs to allow deputies to charge individuals if we catch them during our patrols in the storm affected area. Most of all, thank you to observant neighbors who continue to watch over one another."

Officials said Wells and Woodward were taken to the Amherst Adult Detention Center.

