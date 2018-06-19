2 more violation notices issued to Mountain Valley Pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia regulators have issued two additional violation notices to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the two additional violation notices to the pipeline project are for water pollution violations in Nicholas and Harrison counties. In all, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has cited the pipeline project four times for breaking water pollution rules.

The most recent notice was issued June 6 for failing to comply with the project's stormwater permit and general permit.

A violation notice that was issued May 9 was for failing to implement controls, failing to keep sediment-laden water from leaving the site and failing to modify the project's water pollution prevention plan for construction in Nicholas County.

Mountain Valley Pipeline spokeswoman Natalie Cox says crews were fixing the problems.



