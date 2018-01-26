2 people sought in armed robbery arrested after standoff, Salem police say

SALEM, Va. - Two people who were sought in connection with an armed robbery have been arrested after a standoff, according to the Salem Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West Main Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a reported armed robbery.

The victim told officers that three known people robbed him at gunpoint, police said. The victim also provided descriptions and names of the three people, as well as a description of their vehicle.

Police said officers identified the driver of the vehicle, determined that four people were actually involved and obtained arrest warrants for two adults and two juveniles.

Detectives found the suspected vehicle Thursday afternoon at a home in the 3400 block of Catawba Valley Road in Roanoke County, police said. They determined that at least two of the suspects were inside the home.

Police said officers and members of the Roanoke County Police Department made multiple attempts to reach the suspects and have them exit the home, but they were unsuccessful.

The Roanoke County Emergency Response Team was able to make contact with the suspects a short time later and took them into custody without incident, police said. Detectives conducted a search of the property and found evidence related to the Wednesday robbery.

Police said Kenneth Gray, 19, of Salem, was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiring to commit robbery and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

A juvenile boy was also taken into custody and charged, police said.

One additional adult and juvenile remain suspects, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.