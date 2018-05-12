2015 shooting death of Virginia father now labeled a homicide

RICHMOND, Va. - The death of a Virginia father who was shot while driving with his four children in 2015 has been labeled a homicide.

Chesterfield police Capt. Jay Thornton told The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday that the reclassification of the death of 32-year-old Nicholas Clavier was based on the results of new forensic testing of ballistic evidence. The homicide designation doesn't necessarily mean he was intentionally or maliciously killed.

Thornton said they believe a bullet struck Clavier from outside his vehicle. Clavier crashed in the woods, but his children escaped harm.

Clavier's firearm was found in the family's SUV. However, results of a 2016 ballistics report noted that the marking recovered from Clavier's body indicated the round couldn't have been fired from that firearm.

Police are currently seeking additional information.

