56ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

56ºF

News

Community colleges to discuss sexual violence

Kirsten Lambertsen

Tags: News
Community colleges to discuss sexual violence (Image 1)
Community colleges to discuss sexual violence (Image 1) (Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

CHESTER, Va. (AP) - Community college leaders are gathering for a summit on sexual violence.

The summit is being held Wednesday at John Tyler Community College in Chester.

Attorney General Mark Herring will deliver opening remarks during the training summit. In addition to college administrators, there will be victim advocates, nonprofit organizations and about 150 attendees on hand to discuss best practices for preventing and responding to campus sexual violence in the community college setting.

Similar training has occurred for Virginia's four year colleges and universities.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WSLS