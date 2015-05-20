Community colleges to discuss sexual violence

Published: May 20, 2015, 9:55 am Updated: March 12, 2020, 11:27 am

CHESTER, Va. (AP) - Community college leaders are gathering for a summit on sexual violence.

The summit is being held Wednesday at John Tyler Community College in Chester.

Attorney General Mark Herring will deliver opening remarks during the training summit. In addition to college administrators, there will be victim advocates, nonprofit organizations and about 150 attendees on hand to discuss best practices for preventing and responding to campus sexual violence in the community college setting.

Similar training has occurred for Virginia's four year colleges and universities.

