What’s News Today: November 14, 2018

The city of Lynchburg holds an informational meeting about upgrades to the Indian Hill Road Bridge and mini-roundabout design project. The bridge, which was built in 1960, is rated as very poor, but still safe. The city is proposing to rebuild the bridge and install sidewalks and lighting. It is also planning to add a mini-roundabout at the intersection of Evergreen Road. A mini-roundabout has a small footprint and is relatively inexpensive to build. The project could start in January and be finished in the fall. The price tag is $2.3 million. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Bedford Hills Elementary School.

Two journalists will be at Roanoke College to talk about the 2018 midterm elections. National Review senior editor Jonah Goldberg and CNN and The Atlantic contributor Peter Beinart will talk about character and leadership. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Bast Center.

An event to help homeless veterans and those at-risk takes place at the Salem Civic Center today. The Stand Down event is hosted by the Salem VA, TAP, The Roanoke Valley Veterans Council and the Virginia Employment Commission. It gives veterans access to employment opportunities, benefits, housing information and more. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One of the journalists who helped expose sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein will speak at Hollins University tonight. Jodi Kantor broke the story in the New York Times in October 2017. She will talk about her work on this story and other that have shaped public policy and opinion tonight starting at 7:30 p.m.

The town of Pulaski is working to bring a LOVEwork sculpture to the town. The Pu-LOVE-ski Initiative kicks off tonight. Public input is welcome during the design phase. Several meetings will be held over the next several months to find the appropriate design for the town.

The Montgomery County Chamber holds a Business Showcase this afternoon. Many local businesses and organizations will be highlighted. There are also sessions on cyber security and avoiding embezzlement. The event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Inn at Virginia Tech.

A discussion takes place today on the future of services to aging Virginians. Every four years, the Commonwealth Council on Aging develops a plan for the Commonwealth to offer guidance for groups who offer services for older adults. The Local Office on Aging is hosting the discussion from 10 a.m. to noon.

If you're looking for a job, head to the Greater Roanoke Community Job Fair today. Dozens of employers are expected to be there. It from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Anchor of Hope Community Center.

The U.S. Air Force Jazz Band returns to southwest Virginia. The “Airmen of Note” will perform tonight in the William Byrd High School Auditorium at 8 p.m., honoring local veterans and celebrating the legacy of the Air Force. Tickets are free. You can get a ticket online. Before the performance, the band will hold a clinic for students at Cave Spring High School.