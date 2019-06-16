Roanoke hosts Juneteenth celebration in honor of abolition of slavery

ROANOKE, Va. – Juneteenth brought a celebration Saturday to mark the abolition of slavery.

June 19 will mark 154 years since the final state emancipated slaves. Texas was the last state to hold onto slavery after Congress abolished it.

Satruday's free evening in Washington Park brought out people from across the community, including Mayor Sherman Lee who gave the welcome speech.

The celebration included gospel and rythm and blues music, dancing, food and a look at the history of the day.

People also brought out canned goods for Feeding America Southwest Virginia.