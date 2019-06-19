New survey shows most Americans think they won’t get caught driving while high

RICHMOND, Va. – A new survey shows that more than 65% of Americans think they won't get caught by the police while driving high, according to a new AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey.

On Wednesday, an alarming discovery shows that an estimated 14.8 million drivers report that they have gotten behind the wheel within one hour after using marijuana over the past month.

The impairing effects of marijuana are usually experienced within one to four hours after using the drug.

The survey claims that marijuana users who drive high are twice as likely to be involved in a crash.

“Driving while impaired by any substance is illegal and dangerous as it can significantly alter reaction times and impair a driver’s judgment," said Martha Mitchell Meade, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA.

Millennials are most likely to report driving within one hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days, followed by member of Generation Z according to the survey.

Men are also more likely than women to report driving shortly after using marijuana in the past 30 days, AAA said.

“It’s time to face the facts. Any driver who gets behind the wheel high can be arrested and prosecuted,” added Meade. “Law enforcement officials are getting more sophisticated in their methods for identifying marijuana-impaired drivers and the consequences are not worth the risk.”

For more information and results from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey, click here.