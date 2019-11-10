ROANOKE – Antonia is a bright and talented young lady. The 17-year-old excels in the academic setting and enjoys many extra-curricular activities. Antonia makes a great first impression and is always excited to make new friends. If you like to listen to country, R&B, or POP music, she will be your best listening buddy. However, she does not care too much for rock and roll music. In addition to having a listening buddy, you may be lucky enough to hear Antonia sing. Antonia has a beautiful voice and enjoys participating in activities such as choir, an acappella group, and voice coaching camp.

Much like Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Antonia enjoys reading books that are adventurous, mythical, or fanciful. She also likes acting, volleyball, salsa dancing, going to church, and participating in all sorts of social activities. She also has a love for technology, because "it makes life easy". Antonia will not turn down the opportunity to shop and does great when working within a budget. She also has a fantastic since of fashion and talent for cosmetology. Antonia's favorite dream vacation spot is the Bahamas, although she enjoys any trip to the beach.

Antonia aspires to be an English teacher and has even participated in the Future Educators school club. Overall, she is a funny, caring, and determined young lady, who is looking for the same qualities in a family.

If you have questions about Antonia or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.