Apparent meteor shower flashes through the St. Louis sky
Social media in the St. Louis area is aglow after an apparent meteor flashed throughout the night sky Monday.
Earth Cam has a great shot of the St. Louis skyline when all of a sudden you can see a massive flash of light brightening the night sky.
The apparent meteor shot through the sky shortly before 9 p.m. local time.
People in Illinois also reported seeing the meteor.
Another shot of the meteor was captured on a doorbell camera in a suburb of St. Louis.
Meteorologists say the object appears to have completely burned up in the atmosphere.
so - it caused quite a light show, but the likelihood that anything more than dust ultimately fell to earth is very slim.
