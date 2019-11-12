28ºF

Appomattox County authorities searching for two suspects in connection to credit card fraud

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Local, Virginia, News
Courtesy of Appomattox County Sheriff's Office

Appomattox County authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to credit card fraud. 

Authorities say the fraud happened at a local business in the county. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 434-352-8241 or the confidential tip line at 434-352-3995. 

