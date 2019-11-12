28ºF

Crash on I-81N in Botetourt County causes 2.5-mile backup

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Courtesy of VDOT

UPDATE

As of 9:12 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 2.5 miles. 

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash on I-81 in Botetourt County is causing delays, according to VDOT. 

Authorities say the crash happened at mile marker 149. 

As of 6:40 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. 

