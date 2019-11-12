Crash on I-81N in Botetourt County causes 2.5-mile backup
UPDATE
As of 9:12 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 2.5 miles.
ORIGINAL STORY
A crash on I-81 in Botetourt County is causing delays, according to VDOT.
Authorities say the crash happened at mile marker 149.
As of 6:40 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.
