Several schools across southwest Virginia opening late Tuesday morning
Several schools across southwest Virginia are opening late on Tuesday morning.
Here are the schools that are opening late:
- Carroll County Public Schools, 2 hours late
- Galax City, 2 hours late
- Grayson County, 2 hours late
- Greenbrier Co. WV, 2 hours late
- Wythe County, 2 hours late
- Wytheville Community College, 2 hours late
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.