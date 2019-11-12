28ºF

Several schools across southwest Virginia opening late Tuesday morning

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Several schools across southwest Virginia are opening late on Tuesday morning. 

Here are the schools that are opening late: 

  • Carroll County Public Schools, 2 hours late 
  • Galax City, 2 hours late 
  • Grayson County, 2 hours late 
  • Greenbrier Co. WV, 2 hours late 
  • Wythe County, 2 hours late 
  • Wytheville Community College, 2 hours late 

