Tasty Tuesday: Slice Queen

Angelo Carlone didn't always like making pizza.

"I'd go into my brother's restaurant at 6 in the morning and start making pizza, and he didn't even know," said Carlone.

But now, he's questioned the way many do it and has taken matters into his own hands, with 13 very interesting combinations.

When 10 News visited Slice Queen, Chris Michaels tried a Prom Queen Margherita, a Frankie Fungae, Chicken and Waffle, Buffalo Chicken Dip and a Dessert Pizza.

You don't have to just commit to one, though. You can order a board of pizza, which is like a flight of pizzas.

At any given time, you may find a special or two thrown in the mix.

"We're gonna put 1-2 specials a week that are going to be with seasonal ingredients and local ingredients, so every time you come through those doors you can have a different experience," said Carlone.

Hunter Withrow knew within less than an hour that this is something he wanted to be a part of, after tasting the Chicken and Waffles pie.

"I took a bite of it, and it was my whole childhood in a pizza, and I was like 'yes.' like this is something special, this is something serious,'" said Withrow.

And that became clear when they met Gio Mills, a senior at Blacksburg High School.

"As he was eating the Frankie Fungae, I noticed that his eyes were a little wet and he was wiping his face a bit," said Withrow. "So I walked up to him and was like, 'hey man. you okay? is it too spicy or anything?' and he said it was the first time he'd had pizza in America that was made the right way and tasted like the pizza in Italy."

So they had Gio, who wants to go back home to Italy to practice culinary arts, come to the restaurant to make a french toast pizza.

And it doesn't stop there. Anyone who goes into the restaurant can contribute to the artwork on the walls, something they regretted telling Chris moments later.