Guy Fieri’s chicken finger chain to open in Gatlinburg, other Tennessee locations

The Mayor of Flavortown is expanding his kingdom.

The frosted-tipped Food Network wonder boy is embarking on his newest adventure -- a chicken chain, Chicken Guy!

The Duke of Goateeland is set to open a Chicken Guy! restaurant in downtown Nashville, with future locations in Johnson City, Gatlinburg and Knoxville.

“I’ve shot DDD and eaten all over the state and I know how much the great people of Tennessee love their real-deal chicken," Fieri said.

Customers will be able to get grilled chicken as strips, sandwiches, skewers, fingers and bowl-toppings.

Feeling spicy? You could also get your order with Chicken Guy!'s Fries, which have a Fieri-branded spice blend.

Drum roll, please...

Here is a complete list of all of the sauces:

Special Sauce

Donkey Sauce

Ranchero

Wasabi Honey

Cumin Lime Mojo

Garlic Parmesan

Avocado Crema

Bourbon Brown Sugar

Buffalo

Bleu Cheese

Buttermilk Ranch

Lemon Pepper

Honey Mustard

Teriyaki

Sween 'n' Sour

Chipotle Ranch

Nashville Hot Honey

Peri Peri

Habanero Hot Sauce

Spicy Mayo

Curry Mayo

Sweet Sriracha BBQ

As if the news wasn’t sweet enough, everything at the original location costs $7 or less. It’s unclear if that will be the case at all locations, but (chicken) fingers crossed!

The chain is a collaboration with Robert Earl, the founder of Planet Hollywood, and is an expansion of a restaurant that opened last year at Disney World in Orlando.

The Nashville location is scheduled to open in 2020. Tuesday’s announcement didn’t list any dates connected to the other Tennessee locations.