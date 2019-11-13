Guy Fieri’s chicken finger chain to open in Gatlinburg, other Tennessee locations
Chicken Guy! is expanding in Tennessee
The Mayor of Flavortown is expanding his kingdom.
The frosted-tipped Food Network wonder boy is embarking on his newest adventure -- a chicken chain, Chicken Guy!
The Duke of Goateeland is set to open a Chicken Guy! restaurant in downtown Nashville, with future locations in Johnson City, Gatlinburg and Knoxville.
“I’ve shot DDD and eaten all over the state and I know how much the great people of Tennessee love their real-deal chicken," Fieri said.
Customers will be able to get grilled chicken as strips, sandwiches, skewers, fingers and bowl-toppings.
Feeling spicy? You could also get your order with Chicken Guy!'s Fries, which have a Fieri-branded spice blend.
Drum roll, please...
Here is a complete list of all of the sauces:
- Special Sauce
- Donkey Sauce
- Ranchero
- Wasabi Honey
- Cumin Lime Mojo
- Garlic Parmesan
- Avocado Crema
- Bourbon Brown Sugar
- Buffalo
- Bleu Cheese
- Buttermilk Ranch
- Lemon Pepper
- Honey Mustard
- Teriyaki
- Sween 'n' Sour
- Chipotle Ranch
- Nashville Hot Honey
- Peri Peri
- Habanero Hot Sauce
- Spicy Mayo
- Curry Mayo
- Sweet Sriracha BBQ
As if the news wasn’t sweet enough, everything at the original location costs $7 or less. It’s unclear if that will be the case at all locations, but (chicken) fingers crossed!
The chain is a collaboration with Robert Earl, the founder of Planet Hollywood, and is an expansion of a restaurant that opened last year at Disney World in Orlando.
The Nashville location is scheduled to open in 2020. Tuesday’s announcement didn’t list any dates connected to the other Tennessee locations.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.