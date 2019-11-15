‘Put him on a diet’: Texas mom receives nasty note from 5-year-old son’s daycare

A Texas mother is outraged after she put a sweet note in her 5-year-old son’s lunchbox, only to get a nasty note from the daycare in return.

The incident has led to a firing.

“The thing that upset me the most is that this is bullying," said the boy’s mother, Francesca.

Francesca says her 5-year-old son had been going to Rocking Horse Day Care in Kingwood for three years and she never had any problems.

“I do everything in my power to build my son up and make him feel good about himself because he is amazing," said Francesca.

The mom had recently made diet changes for her son’s lunch and wrote this note to be supportive -- asking the workers on Tuesday, “Please tell my son that his mommy loves him so much and that I’m thinking about him.”

That same note came back in the lunchbox that night and had this written at the bottom:

“No! Put him on a diet and go away.”

“To know a grownup who knows how hard life is and how mean people can be can say something like that, especially about a child -- they’re sick," said Francesca. "There’s something wrong.”

Francesa alerted the daycare who then investigated and told her the employee never intended for her to see what was written.

A director at the center says the employee admitted to writing the message and was fired. He also said they’re very sorry this happened.

Francesca has had to take her son with her to work the past two days while she tries to find a new daycare.

“I put a lot of trust into this school to take care of him and it just really hurt me,” said Francesca.