Dunkin’ ditches styrofoam
Dunkin’ will transition to a new double-walled paper cup
Dunkin’ is ditching its famous foam cups.
The coffee and doughnut company will transition to a new double-walled paper cup. It’s made with paperboard certified by the sustainable forestry initiative standard.
Dunkin’ announced in 2018 that it would eliminate foam cups in its global supply chain with a target date of 2020.
So far all of New England has made the change, along with a big part of the Great Lakes, the Midwest and California.
Dunkin’ says the paperboard cups have heat retention properties that are comparable to the foam cup.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.