Dunkin’ ditches styrofoam

Dunkin’ is ditching its famous foam cups.

The coffee and doughnut company will transition to a new double-walled paper cup. It’s made with paperboard certified by the sustainable forestry initiative standard.

Dunkin’ announced in 2018 that it would eliminate foam cups in its global supply chain with a target date of 2020.

So far all of New England has made the change, along with a big part of the Great Lakes, the Midwest and California.

Dunkin’ says the paperboard cups have heat retention properties that are comparable to the foam cup.