Dunkin’ ditches styrofoam

Dunkin’ will transition to a new double-walled paper cup

Alayna Jones, Producer

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 07: A cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee and a donut bag sit on a counter September 7, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. In an effort to compete with Starbucks in the lucrative coffee market, Dunkin? Donuts has announced a goal of opening more than 10,000 new stores in the U.S. by 2020. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Dunkin’ is ditching its famous foam cups.

The coffee and doughnut company will transition to a new double-walled paper cup. It’s made with paperboard certified by the sustainable forestry initiative standard.

Dunkin’ announced in 2018 that it would eliminate foam cups in its global supply chain with a target date of 2020.

So far all of New England has made the change, along with a big part of the Great Lakes, the Midwest and California.

Dunkin’ says the paperboard cups have heat retention properties that are comparable to the foam cup.

