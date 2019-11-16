Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick doing workout for at least 11 teams Saturday

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hit the field Saturday afternoon for a private training session hosted by the NFL, nearly three years after he was last on a team.

According to WRCB, the 32-year-old free agent confirmed the workout in a tweet on Tuesday saying he’s “been in shape and ready for this for 3 years.”

The NFL said in a statement Thursday that 11 teams have committed to attend Kaepernick’s workout. They are Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay, and Washington.

The league also said it expects additional teams to attend the session. There have been reports that more than 24 teams have committed to watching Kaepernick show off his football skills.

“We are looking forward to Saturday’s workout with Colin,” the NFL said in its statement, adding that a video of the session and an interview with Kaepernick will be sent to all 32 teams in the league.

On Saturday morning, the hashtag “StillWithKap” began trending on Twitter as celebrities and fans wished the free agent good luck.