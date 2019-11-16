It’s National Fast Food Day so head to your favorite joint and grab some goodies
Saturday is National Fast Food Day, so stop by your favorite spot and grab a quick bite to eat.
Fast food has been around for decades. Merriam-Webster dictionary first recognized the term in 1951.
Fast food is considered any meal that has a quick preparation time and is served to a customer in a packaged form.
Many fast food chains are offering special deals in celebration of the day.
The U.S. has the largest fast food industry in the world.
