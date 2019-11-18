Maryland 8-year-old raises more than $50,000 for homeless veterans

BALTIMORE, Md. – A Maryland 8-year-old is doing something pretty amazing.

Tyler Stallings has helped more than 3,000 veterans and counting.

His mother says he has had a passion for helping veterans since he was just four-years-old.

Tyler initially wanted to build homes for veterans whom he calls his heroes, but he decided to come up with a more “realistic” plan.

So, he began making “hero bags” for homeless veterans.

They’re filled with gloves, a blanket, a sweater, soap, and much more.

In the four years since he began making the bags, Tyler has raised over $50,000.

That’s according to the GoFundMe page created by the family.