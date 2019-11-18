Police chief: 3 people killed in Oklahoma Walmart shooting
DUNCAN, OK – Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.
Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.
Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.
A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”
Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.
