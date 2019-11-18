Thousands of sports cars lead Missouri boy’s funeral procession

Published: Nov. 18 2019, 6:34 am Updated: an hour ago

A huge show of support for a Missouri teen who died after a four-year battle with cancer.

Alec Ingram had been fighting osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, since 2015.

The 14-year-old passed away earlier this month.

He was a big car lover.

His wish was to have sport cars lead the procession to his final resting place, and thousands showed up to honor his final request.

More than 2,100 sports cars and 70 motorcycles gathered in Saint Louis, then drove to the funeral.

That group then joined hundreds of other cars.

In total, nearly 4,500 cars participated in the funeral procession.

The event, “Sports Cars for Alec,” was arranged by Sydney’s Soldiers Always, an organization led by a woman who lost her daughter Sydney to cancer at age 8.