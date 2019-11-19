1 killed in Bolivia clashes near fuel plant
EL ALTO – At least one person has been killed in clashes between Bolivian security forces and supporters of former President Evo Morales near a major fuel plant.
The public defender’s office on Tuesday confirmed the death in El Alto, where protesters had been trying to block access to the fuel plant.
A hospital says at least eight people were injured.
The violence came as some Bolivian cities report food and gasoline shortages because of demonstrations by pro-Morales groups.
Morales resigned on Nov. 10 following a disputed election and massive protests by Bolivians who believe he rigged the vote.
About two-dozen people have been killed in unrest since the Oct. 20 election. An interim government says it wants to organize new elections, but it faces fierce opposition from Morales’ camp.
