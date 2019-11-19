50ºF

Busch Gardens, Water Country USA offering Black Friday deals

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Celebrate the spirit of the season at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town. Enjoy heart-warming shows, holiday dining and shopping amid the glow of more than eight million lights.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens and Water Country USA are offering Black Friday deals now until Dec. 1.

Here are the deals:

Save up to 25% on 2-Park Memberships, 2-Park Fun Cards

Busch Gardens is offering 25% off the Platinum Membership, the Premier Membership and the Unlimited Membership, in addition to 15% off the Basic Membership.

Get four All Season Dining Passes for the price of three

You can get one entree for lunch and dinner every time you visit, now through Jan. 3, 2021. This offer requires the purchase of four plans.

$50 off camps

Treat your kiddos to five days at Busch Gardens and Water Country USA from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$15 off Christmas Town Photo Key

You and the family can capture holiday memories with digital photos taken during Christmas Town.

To see all of the deals, click here.

